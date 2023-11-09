The property is located in the desirable south-west London area of Wimbledon - but is in need of major restoration and upgrades

What's that? A three-bedroom London property on the market in Wimbledon for less than £700,000? There must be a catch here somewhere. Well, if that's what you thought looking at the interior of this home, then you're right

The property in SW19 is indeed on the market for £695,000, but images show it has clearly seen better days. Anyone willing to take this one on would have their work cut on modernisation and upgrading works.

And if the state of it wasn't enough, there's another catch. Given its condition, any buyer would need to buy in cash as it is not eligible for a mortgage.

There's a hole in the bathroom ceiling, crumbling plaster, and wallpaper that is a real blast from the past. Located on Nelson Road, the property has two receptions and one bathroom along with the three bedrooms.

Listed by property agents sw19.com, information on their website reads: "In need of complete modernisation, Cash buyers only. SW19 presents this exciting opportunity to acquire a complete blank canvas to create your dream family home. This house features three bedrooms, two reception rooms, and a 53 ft rear garden."

The property also reportedly has an energy rating of G - the lowest possible band. Any new buyer would need to bring this energy rating up to the legal band of E.

Director of SW19 Luke Bennett said: "We can see a lot of people on the internet are having fun with this and as much as we appreciate all the interest, this is a serious commercial opportunity for someone. We have just sold a fully modernised version of this house on the next road for over a million pounds. We haven’t flinched from showing the property in its full light as our pictures show."

1 . The kitchen in the property has also seen better days Property on the market on Nelson Road, Wimbledon, SW19 (Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove

2 . Another room inside the property full of junk Property on the market on Nelson Road, Wimbledon, SW19 (Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove

3 . The exterior of the Wimbledon property Property on the market on Nelson Road, Wimbledon, SW19 (Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove

4 . A reception room in the property Property on the market on Nelson Road, Wimbledon, SW19 (Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove