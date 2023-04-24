Whether you’re a first time buyer or just looking for a bargain, these neighbourhoods in the North West of England are the most affordable in the region.

Dozens of neighbourhoods in the North West of England have an average property price of less than £100,000, official figures show.

With the average property price costing £217,809, the region remains the third most affordable in England in September 2022, according to data published by the UK House Price Index (HPI).

Only the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber were found to be cheaper for property buyers, where the average property price was £162,286 and £211,253 respectively. The average property price in England was £312,513.

Separate neighbourhood-level figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows which communities were the cheapest to buy in. Overall, there were 35 neighbourhoods in the North West where the average price cost less than £100,000, in the year to September 2022.

One neighbourhood in the region was found to be the fourth cheapest in England, with only three neighbourhoods in the North East found to be cheaper.

Here we reveal the 15 most affordable neighbourhoods in the North West for property buyers looking for a bargain. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Read more:

1 . Central Burnley and Daneshouse, Burnley Central Burnley and Daneshouse in Burnley is the most affordable part of the region to buy a property. The average price is £62,000. (Image: Adobe).

2 . Nelson East, Pendle Nelson East in Pendle is the second most affordable part of the North West to buy a home. The average property price is £74,000. (Image: Adobe).

3 . Accrington West, Hyndburn Accrington West in Hyndburn is also an affordable area to invest in. The average property price here is £75,000. (Image: Adobe).

4 . Nelson West, Pendle Nelson West in Pendle has an average property price of £75,000. (Image: Adobe).