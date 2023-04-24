The North West isn’t short of exclusive neighbourhoods – these are just some of the priciest communities to buy a home in.

House prices in the North West of England are some of the most affordable in the country but there are still many neighbourhoods where investors will need at least half a million pounds to get on the housing ladder, official figures show.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in the North West was £217,809 in September 2022, almost £100,000 cheaper than the national average of £312,513. The region is the third cheapest in England to buy a home, behind the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber where average prices were £162,286 and £211,253 respectively.

Separate localised figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which also uses the HPI, shows which communities are the most expensive.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, London neighbourhoods dominate the leaderboard for being the priciest, with the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England all being found in London, in the year to September 2022. Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park is the most expensive neighbourhood in England with the average home setting buyers back £3.4 million.

But it is not just inner London that has high property prices and ONS figures show some neighbourhoods in the North West, including in Cheshire East, Trafford, Stockport, Wirral and Liverpool, are also at the higher end of the scale.

One exclusive community in the North West has an average property price of more than £800,000 – 14 times greater than the most affordable neighbourhood, Central Burnley and Daneshouse in Burnley, which has an average property price of £62,000.

If you are looking for a more exclusive neighbourhood to call home, here we reveal the 15 priciest neighbourhoods in the North West. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1 . Prestbury and Adlington, Cheshire East Prestbury and Adlington in Cheshire East is the most expensive community in the North West of England. The neighbourhood has an average property price of £840,000. (Image: Adobe)

2 . Hale Barns, Trafford Hale Barns in Trafford is the second most expensive neighbourhood in the region. The average property price here is £723,750. (Image: Adobe)

3 . Bowdon, Trafford Property prices in Bowdon in Trafford are also some of the highest in the region. In this area the average price is £675,000. (Image: Adobe)

4 . Bramhall South and Woodford, Stockport Bramhall South and Woodford in Stockport has an average property price of £615,000. (Image: Adobe)