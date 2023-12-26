Property: Some of 2023's best and most interesting properties to hit the UK market this year
From hotels on private islands, to 50p bungalows - all these properties have featured on the UK market this year
The UK property market has had some memorable and unique entries this year as 2023 comes to a close. From whole hotels available on private islands, to 50p bungalows going under the hammer, there's been something from every budget in some varied locations.
And it may intrigue you to know that actually, house prices this year have fallen compared to October 2022 by 3.2 percent - with the average price of a UK home now £281,974.
NationalWorld has compiled a list of exciting properties available in the UK currently in places including Devon, London, Suffolk, and more.
Converted chapels, windmills, and properties connected to World War II all feature in the list here of grand homes currently on the UK market. If you had the choice, which would you choose to settle in?
Take a look at the images below to see what captures your imagination from what has been featured on the UK property market in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.