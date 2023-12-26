From hotels on private islands, to 50p bungalows - all these properties have featured on the UK market this year

The UK property market has had some memorable and unique entries this year as 2023 comes to a close. From whole hotels available on private islands, to 50p bungalows going under the hammer, there's been something from every budget in some varied locations.

And it may intrigue you to know that actually, house prices this year have fallen compared to October 2022 by 3.2 percent - with the average price of a UK home now £281,974.

NationalWorld has compiled a list of exciting properties available in the UK currently in places including Devon, London, Suffolk, and more.

Converted chapels, windmills, and properties connected to World War II all feature in the list here of grand homes currently on the UK market. If you had the choice, which would you choose to settle in?

Take a look at the images below to see what captures your imagination from what has been featured on the UK property market in 2023.

1 . No1 The Thames, a 168-year-old gun tower, in the mouth of the River Thames in Kent, was bought by an American buyer after being sold for only £159,000 in September No1 The Thames (SWNS) Photo: Savills / SWNS

2 . Two rundown tin bungalows have gone on sale - for 50p each.The battered houses made of corrugated sheets sit in a South Wales Valleys mining village - and have hit the market for £1 the pair. The tattered, terraced buildings in Crumlin near Blackwood in Gwent can be developed The tin bungalows pictured around 2009 (Paul Fosh Auctions / DB Public R) Photo: Paul Fosh Auctions / DB Public R

3 . This 70ft high watchtower in Tynemouth served as a military outpost during World War II and is now up for sale for £500,000. The iconic building was built in 1916 as a military lookout post and gun turrets were added when it was called into action again in 1939 to protect the North East coast from a feared Nazi naval invasion. The Tynemouth Watchtower (Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove