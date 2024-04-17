Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An extraordinary opportunity to own both a beautiful home and a thriving business, with plenty of room for expansion, has become available in North Yorkshire.

The owners of the four-bedroom detached bungalow, now retiring, have scaled back the business operations of the property’s six fishing lakes, leaving ample potential for new ventures.

Offered as freehold, the charming bungalow in Hessay, near York, also boasts a sizeable parking area accommodating up to 150 vehicles.

The bungalow itself features four bedrooms, providing a spacious family living space. It includes a welcoming reception area, a large well-equipped kitchen perfect for family dining, and a generously sized lounge with an additional dining space.

There’s also a master bedroom with an en suite, a family bathroom, and three more bedrooms. Furthermore, the property benefits from solar panels, offering both free electricity and additional income.

The fishing lakes, recently stocked with £200,000 worth of fish, add to the appeal. Additionally, planning permission has been granted for a substantial garage on the premises.

On top of all that, the property also includes two further bungalows which could make ideal holiday lets, as well as a former 78 cover cafe. It’s on the market for £1,200,000.