The allure of London remains despite house prices being much higher

A property for sale on Hillcrest Gardens, Dollis Hill, London (Daniels Estate Agents)

We all know life in the UK's capital is more expensive than elsewhere in the country. Londoners have ample reason to complain of sky-high rents and house prices that have placed an added squeeze on residents during the cost of living crisis.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average price of a UK home in April 2023 was £286,000. That's nearly twice the average figure for a London property back then which was £533,687.

But the allure of living in London still remains for countless people. Surrounded by culture, history, more job availability and the promise of higher wages, the capital has never lost it's unique appeal. A truly global city, it's almost impossible to find yourself bored here.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those looking to buy their first property, the idea of agreeing to fork out £1 million on a home may seem like a massive undertaking. But more and more properties in the capital are falling into this price bracket as house prices continue to rise year on year. National World takes a look at what kind of house that figure can get you in London.

A property for sale on Hillcrest Gardens, Dollis Hill, London (Daniels Estate Agents)

Hillcrest Gardens, Dollis Hill

This spacious-looking home may not seem as big as it is on the outside, but a wide open kitchen and four bedrooms make it a great family home.

There's even office space and views of Wembley Stadium and Gladstone Park.

It is being sold by Daniels Estate Agents and boasts high-end finishes while being located only 0.7 miles from Dollis Hill Station

Guide price: £1,000,000

Pember Road, Kensal Green

A property for sale on Pember Road, London (Daniels Estate Agents)

This semi-detached home is in northwest London and is also being sold by Daniels Estate Agents.

It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms across three floors and is also close to Kensal Green station.

Located on a pretty tree-lined road, the property has a spacious open-plan lounge and a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

It is also within walking distance of fantastic restaurants, bars and cafes in Kensal, Queens Park and Portobello.

Guide price: £1,150.000

Aylward Road, Merton Park

A proerty for sale on Aylward Road, Merton Park, London (Google Street View)

This property features 4 bedrooms across three floors and a bright, open-plan kitchen.

It also has a garage and Juliette balcony to the rear of the master bedroom on the top floor. The property is being sold by Foxtons estate agents.

The nearest stations are South Merton (National Rail) and Morden Tube (Northern Line) for the property located close to Wimbledon

Offers in excess of £1,000,000

Salmon Street, Wembley

A house for sale on Salmon Street, London (Daniels Estate Agents)

This detached home is found near the Wembley Park area and features four bedrooms with an additional room that could make a fifth bedroom.

There is ample off-street parking and much of the furniture pictured in the listing has now been removed.

A great project home for a family wishing to add their own touches to it.

Holland Road, Kensal Rise

A house for sale on Holland Road, northwest London (Daniels Estate Agents)

Another northwest London property. This terraced home comes with three bedrooms and a loft room.

Unique features are the garage workshop and stunningly landscaped rear garden that's ideal for hosting guests.

It is located close to Willesden Junction Station and also close to King Edward VII Park.