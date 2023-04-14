‘Trainspotting-style’ bungalow on sale for £42,000 - but you can’t view it before buying
The bungalow has been compared to Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting film
A bungalow is available for as little as £42,000 but you are unable to view it before you buy it.
The one-bedroom property has been compared to the beloved 1990s film Trainspotting due to its current dilapidated state. Pictures show a filthy and unusable bathroom with a disgusting toilet taped off with a ‘do not use’ warning and a missing sink.
However despite being in need of extensive work and a healthy dose of TLC, the bungalow is ideally suited for the school run and based on a popular residential estate in Ryecroft, Walsall. It has been labelled an ‘ideal investment opportunity’ by estate agents who have given it a guide price of just £42,000.
The property will be sold at an auction held at Walsall Football Club next Thursday (20 April) and it can be viewed on Rightmove. Take a look inside the home in our gallery below.