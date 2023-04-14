The bungalow has been compared to Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting film

A bungalow is available for as little as £42,000 but you are unable to view it before you buy it.

The one-bedroom property has been compared to the beloved 1990s film Trainspotting due to its current dilapidated state. Pictures show a filthy and unusable bathroom with a disgusting toilet taped off with a ‘do not use’ warning and a missing sink.

However despite being in need of extensive work and a healthy dose of TLC, the bungalow is ideally suited for the school run and based on a popular residential estate in Ryecroft, Walsall. It has been labelled an ‘ideal investment opportunity’ by estate agents who have given it a guide price of just £42,000.

The property will be sold at an auction held at Walsall Football Club next Thursday (20 April) and it can be viewed on Rightmove. Take a look inside the home in our gallery below.

1 . Buyers are banned from viewing it The house of horrors is heading to auction but potential buyers are banned from viewing it in person and the loo is taped off with ‘do not use’ labels. Picture: Auction House Birmingham / SWNS

2 . Ultimate fixer upper The property is the ultimate fixer upper and in need of plenty of work whoever purchases it. Picture: Auction House Birmingham / SWNS

3 . Red tape blocks off one of the rooms Further red and white tape can be seen blocking the entrance to another grotty room attached to a post and a wheelie bin. Picture: Auction House Birmingham / SWNS

4 . Exterior needs TLC It is not just the inside of the property that needs work - the outside is in need of TLC as well. Picture: Auction House Birmingham / SWNS

