If you’ve got a £2 coin with a ‘rotation error’ you could have a chance at grabbing yourself a ‘quick profit’, a coin expert explains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A coin expert has shared a video to social media advising people to check their coins for a rare £2 piece that could make you a “quick profit”. The 2015 coin has been deemed a rare find due to a ‘rotation error’ which show’s the Queen looking in a different direction to a standard £2 piece.

The spectacular spot was made by TikTok creator, McNeil.inc_Coins, who posted a video to the popular social media site on Monday (16 October). He said: “This is why you should always check your 2015 £2 coins.

“Anytime you see this coin check the date and then do this little check to see if you have an error. You may have a rotation error on your hands.”

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The simple trick involves placing your thumb below the date on the tail side of the coin, and your forefinger above the P at the top of the face and rotating the coin. If it is a standard coin, the Queen will face to the right but if she’s facing in the other direction, you have a ‘rotation error’ coin which could be much more valuable.

According to the McNeil.inc_Coins, the coin is valued on the market anywhere between £10 and £2, but can be more or less depending on the condition. “You can sell it on Facebook coin groups and eBay. You might fetch a bit more on eBay,” he explains.

Rarest £2 coins, according to the Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has revealed the nine rarest £2 coins to have ever been in circulation. The list is as follows:

Olympic Games Handover 2008 Olympic Games 2008 Olympic Games Handover 2012 Commonwealth Games, Scotland 2002 Commonwealth Games, England 2002 Britannia Fifth Portrait 2015 First World War Royal Navy Fifth Portrait 2015 Commonwealth Games, Wales 2002 Commonwealth Games, Ireland 2002