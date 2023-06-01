Warhammer is one of the UK’s most popular miniature wargames

A special set of stamps to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the popular tabletop game Warhammer have been issued by Royal Mail.

Six stamps in the main set depict characters from the worlds of Warmhammer, including space marines and orks from Warhammer 40,000, Stormcast Eternals and Slaves to Darkness from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and high elves and dwarfs from Warhammer: The Old World.

A separate miniature sheet of stamps is also being released featuring illustrations from the last 40 years of Warhammer. This includes Crimson Fists space marines from the first edition of Warhammer 40,000, the Emperor of Mankind from Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Yndrasta from the current edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and the Battle for Skull Pass from Warhammer: The Old World.

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, David Gold, said: “With millions of devotees across the globe, Warhammer is a creative, collaborative pursuit with a unique power to spark the imagination. We are delighted to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of this immersive tabletop wargame with a set of special stamps.”

Warhammer was first produced in 1983 by Games Workshop and went on to become the most successful tabletop miniatures hobby in history.

Helen Smallridge, global head of marketing at Games Workshop, said: “From humble beginnings, Warhammer has grown into a British institution and a global success, with our fantasy miniatures collected by millions around the world.”

The commemorative stamp set is available to pre-order on the Royal Mail website and will go on general sale on Thursday 8 June. The Warhammer six stamps set is priced at £10.60, while the miniature sheet costs £6.60.

The release follows several other commemorative stamp collections from Royal Mail that have been released throughout this year celebrating key moments in British history, to blockbuster hits and music legends.

Previous releases include stamp sets in honour of rock icons Iron Maiden, the 60th anniversary of the X-Men franchise, the 40th anniversary of beloved British comedy Blackadder and a set commemorating the legend of Robin Hood, among others. Several more sets are due to be released throughout 2023, including the following:

