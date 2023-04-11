Nectar members can get exclusive deals on hundreds of items at Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is lowering the prices of hundreds of products in supermarkets and online in a major shake-up of its loyalty programme.

From 11 April, the retailer is introducing Nectar Prices which will provide all 18 million loyalty card members with big savings on more than 300 items, in a move that rivals Tesco Clubcard rewards.

The new deal includes a variety of household items, pet food and confectionery and is set to expand into more categories to provide shoppers with cheap offers throughout the year.

It means shoppers will benefit from lower prices on selected items, including Nescafe Gold Blend instant coffee, which costs £4 for cardholders rather than £8.10, Heinz baked beans costs 95p instead of £1.40, and Tanqueray gin costs £19 instead of £27.50.

Savings on laundry detergent are also up for grabs, with Ariel All-in-1 pods washing liquid capsules original (39 washes) priced at £5 instead of £10.50, as well as cheaper cereal, fizzy drinks and alcohol.

(Photo: Sainsbury's)

Members still earn Nectar points on products they buy, which can then be spent on other brands such as Argos, Caffe Nero or British Airways, but the deals will not be available in Sainsbury’s locals, concessions or petrol stations.

To enjoy the new Nectar Prices, existing Nectar customers simply need to scan their app or swipe their card at the till to save. Those who are shopping online need to link their Nectar and Sainsbury’s accounts and then discounts will be automatically applied. Anyone who does not have a Nectar card can access Nectar Prices by downloading the app.

Simon Roberts, chief executive officer at Sainsbury’s, said the discounts were “just the beginning” and more products will soon be included in the offers.

He said: “There is much more to look forward to, we will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer. It gets better, Nectar customers who shop in store with SmartShop will receive extra personalised value with Your Nectar Prices, bringing them the best prices on their favourite products.

“Our customers really are at the heart of every decision we make and we hope they find that Nectar Prices is an exciting way to bring them consistently great value all year round.”

Nectar Prices is similar to the Tesco Clubcard scheme, which offers lower prices to cardholders who can also collect points to convert into vouchers or rewards. But Sainsbury’s said it is the only retailer to offer the combination of lower prices for every loyalty customer through Nectar Prices and extra personalised discounts with Your Nectar Prices, providing customers who use SmartShop with cheaper deals on products they buy regularly.

With Your Nectar Prices, customers can find personalised lower prices with up to 30% off products specifically tailored to them available on the app or through the Nectar website each week.

The supermarket said: “Nectar Prices is a new pricing proposition that offers digital Nectar customers all-year-round access to a unique set of discounts on products handpicked for them. Items will be clearly marked with a Nectar Price label visible on the shelf edge in-store or next to each product online.”

The shake-up comes as new figures showed households across the UK cut back on groceries and dining out in March, as some nine tenths of shoppers reported feeling concerned about rising food prices, according to Barclays.

Which items are included in the Nectar Prices scheme?

Sainsbury’s shoppers will have access to lower prices on more than 300 selected items initially, expanding into more categories in the coming months. Discounted items available to Nectar customers in Sainsbury’s supermarkets and online through the new Nectar Prices include:

Aperol Aperitivo 70cl

Nectar price: £10

Normal price: £16.00

Discount: 38%

Corona Extra 12x330ml

Nectar price: £9.00

Normal price: £14.00

Discount: 36%

Ariel All-in1 pds washing liquid capsules original (39 washes)

Nectar price: £5.00

Normal price: £10.50

Discount: 52%

Coke Zero 24.330ml

Nectar price: £5.00

Normal price: £10.00

Discount: 50%

Nescafe Gold Blend signature jar 200g GB

Nectar price: £4.00

Normal price: £8.10

Discount: 51%

Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo 400ml

Nectar price: £2.50

Normal price: £4.50

Discount: 44%

Elvive Colour Protect Conditioner 300ml

Nectar price: £2.50

Normal price: £4.50

Discount: 44%

Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut 720g

Nectar price: £3.75

Normal price: £4.80

Discount: 22%

Heinz Baked Beans Tomato Sauce 415g

Nectar price: £0.95

Normal price: £1.40

Discount: 32%

Oral-B Pro 3 3500 Cross Action Black (+Travel Case)