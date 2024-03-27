Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to new research, the leading 20 'side hustle' gigs in 2024 include pet sitting, repurposing clothing and hosting artisanal workshops.

Individuals are also supplementing their income through crocheting, crafting original artwork and providing tutoring services.

In addition to these, babysitting, refurbishing furniture and selling personalised stationery are gaining traction, particularly among the 35% who embarked on a side hustle within the past year.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average income from these ‘hobbies’ comes in at £249.35 each month, before any deductions, with 26% believing they could one day turn their hustle into their main profession.

But a quarter of the 1,500 adults with a side hustle who were polled said their money maker has had a slower start than they anticipated, and 72% admitted it took them some time to pluck up the courage and take the plunge to get it started.

But half of those polled feel 2024 is ‘their year’. Of those, 39% put this down to having more time to dedicate to it, while 24% expect an increased demand in the next 12 months for their offering.

Phil Jones MBE, managing director at Brother UK, which commissioned the research, said: “It is interesting to see how different kinds of side hustles compare, and there seems to be more growth in creative pursuits and making products.

"There are numerous factors contributing to this including the popularisation of crafting via mainstream television, the amount of free time people had during the pandemic period - which drove a crafting renaissance - access to markets through selling platforms like Etsy, or building audiences via Facebook and Instagram

"The UK economy needs small businesses; the ONS recognise 413,000 sole proprietors in the UK and just over two million companies. They represent 90% of all enterprises in the UK and are a vital part of economic growth.”

(Photo: Pexels)

The research also found 46% reckon it’s generally easier to turn a hobby into a side hustle now compared to five years’ ago.

Nearly four in 10 (39%) said social media offers more advertising and promotional opportunities, with the countless online platforms and marketplaces making it easier to sell goods (38%).

While three in 10 felt the rise in flexible and remote working has allowed them to dedicate more time to turn a passion into profit, as 80% currently conduct the majority of their side hustle in a separate workspace.

And for 60%, these side hustles were born from hobbies before they started making money from them.

Of those who were reluctant to initially take the leap, 36% were threatened by the competition, and a third lacked confidence in their own business acumen.

Although 65% started their business to make some extra cash on top of their main job, 22% wanted to challenge themselves.

But it doesn’t come without its difficulties as tax returns (18%), finding suppliers (11%) and managing deliveries and postage (17%) were among the top 10 barriers respondents have had to face.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, found of the 21% who think it’s now harder to start a side hustle than five years ago, 36% blame inflation and the growing expense of materials.

Jones added: “Starting a side hustle has its challenges but it can be a great way to pursue something you care about while making some additional income. The conditions have never been more favourable to turn your passion into a viable product/service to sell to others.”

Top 20 side hustles of those launched from January 2023 onwards:

1. Buying and selling products/ecommerce re-selling

2. Running creative/artisan workshops

3. Pet sitting/dog walking

4. Upcycling clothes

5. Selling your own artwork

6. Influencer/social media content creator

7. Baking

8. Online courses/coaching

9. Crochet

10. House cleaner

12. Private educational tutoring

13. Making your own jewellery

14. Upcycling furniture

15. Making candles

16. Gardening for others

17. Knitting

18. Designing and selling t-shirts

19. Renting your home or a spare room

20. Selling personalised stationery

Top 10 challenges to starting a side hustle:

1. Finding time to balance a side hustle alongside a main job or other commitments

2. Gaining a client/customer base

3. Competing with existing, more established businesses in the same industry

4. Doing tax returns

5. Marketing

6. Managing deliveries/postage

7. Ensuring you make the same amount of money/sales each month

8. Finding the right suppliers

9. Coming up with the initial investment to get the business off the ground