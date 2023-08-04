Single and on benefits, the 31-year-old says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat and she decided there and then to turn her life around.

A mum who spent a year on benefits says she now makes “six figures” a year - after building two businesses. Gemma Spalding-Tunnicliffe was at her lowest ebb after splitting from the father of her children in early 2017.

Single and on benefits, the 31-year-old says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat. Gemma, from Norwich, decided there and then to turn her life around.

She launched a tutoring business, for which she now charges up to £45 for an hour lesson. And she also taught herself to do macramé, tying knots to produce fabric - and now sells her wares online.

Gemma claims the combined earnings from her business are over six figures - and she owns the big home she has always dreamed of. She said: “There’s no bigger stereotype than a young single mum on benefits.

“People made me feel awful about my situation. But one person was really encouraging, which was lovely - and made a real difference. Remember there’s a way out, and you’re not alone.

“If you have the fire in your belly to go and do something just do it - don’t give up. It wasn’t luck, it was hard hard work and being prepared to put the time in. I’m so glad I did it.”

Gemma separated from dad of her children, Elijah Spalding-Dale, now seven, and Chester, now six, early in 2017. She didn’t return to her work as an activities coordinator after maternity leave - and had to sign on.

She struggled along with her child tax credit, housing benefit and income support, which totaled around £1,100 a month. Finding it difficult to keep up with the rent payments on her three-bed terraced home, she went on the housing list.

Gemma claims the combined earnings from her business are over six figures - and she owns the big home she has always dreamed of.

But she was horror-struck when she viewed a housing association bungalow that was filthy and full of mould. And it was then she decided she needed to turn her life around.

Gemma said: “There was mould everywhere and one of my sons has asthma. I cried and cried, it was so depressing. I just thought, ‘This is not going to be my life’. It really gave me the push to do everything I could to stay in our private rented home.”

Gemma with her two boys.

Gemma then took in a lodger with a child - meaning there were two mums and three kids in her home. And, on top of the natural sciences degree she was studying for, she signed up in February 2018 for a business course.

Gemma then took out a small startup loan and began the Spalding’s School of Sciences in August 2018 - tutoring in maths, physics and chemistry.At first she charged £10 an hour, but now bills £45 - and often works seven days a week, she said.

Single and on benefits, Gemma says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat.

She said: “I’d always done well at school and I’m inquisitive and had aspirations. I’d never taught before but I just went for it. I thought, ‘If I can get them they results they need people will keep coming.’

“I had paid back my loan and was turning a profit within three months. That sense of independence is very empowering.” Gem met her now husband Josh Tunnicliffe, 33, a geophysicist, in June 2018.

Gemma has been able to afford her dream home after launching two businesses.

They were engaged in December 2020 and married in June 2022. And they bought a four-bed detached family home in November 2022 - like Gemma had always dreamed of owning.

She also learned how to macramé by watching YouTube videos when son Chester said he wanted a dreamcatcher. She became hooked and began selling on Etsy.

Her items quickly became bestsellers so her second business, Piglet & Chestnut, started in summer 2021. Gemma said: “It was just something I was doing as a hobby because I was feeling low and it took off.”