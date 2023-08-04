Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
App promises to make you look like Barbie - but only if you're white
Thérèse Coffey cans Defra's meetings with Greenpeace
Prince Harry and Meghan won’t mark Queen’s death with royal family
Body of Sinead O’Connor released to family following autopsy
GCSE and A-level exam results must return to normal to carry ‘weight’

Single mum on benefits now earns more than six figures a year after teaching herself macramé

Single and on benefits, the 31-year-old says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat and she decided there and then to turn her life around.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
2 minutes ago

A mum who spent a year on benefits says she now makes “six figures” a year - after building two businesses. Gemma Spalding-Tunnicliffe was at her lowest ebb after splitting from the father of her children in early 2017.

Single and on benefits, the 31-year-old says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat. Gemma, from Norwich, decided there and then to turn her life around.

She launched a tutoring business, for which she now charges up to £45 for an hour lesson. And she also taught herself to do macramé, tying knots to produce fabric - and now sells her wares online.

Gemma claims the combined earnings from her business are over six figures - and she owns the big home she has always dreamed of. She said: “There’s no bigger stereotype than a young single mum on benefits.

“People made me feel awful about my situation. But one person was really encouraging, which was lovely - and made a real difference. Remember there’s a way out, and you’re not alone.

“If you have the fire in your belly to go and do something just do it - don’t give up. It wasn’t luck, it was hard hard work and being prepared to put the time in. I’m so glad I did it.”

Gemma separated from dad of her children, Elijah Spalding-Dale, now seven, and Chester, now six, early in 2017. She didn’t return to her work as an activities coordinator after maternity leave - and had to sign on.

She struggled along with her child tax credit, housing benefit and income support, which totaled around £1,100 a month. Finding it difficult to keep up with the rent payments on her three-bed terraced home, she went on the housing list.

Gemma claims the combined earnings from her business are over six figures - and she owns the big home she has always dreamed of.Gemma claims the combined earnings from her business are over six figures - and she owns the big home she has always dreamed of.
Gemma claims the combined earnings from her business are over six figures - and she owns the big home she has always dreamed of.

But she was horror-struck when she viewed a housing association bungalow that was filthy and full of mould. And it was then she decided she needed to turn her life around.

Gemma said: “There was mould everywhere and one of my sons has asthma. I cried and cried, it was so depressing. I just thought, ‘This is not going to be my life’. It really gave me the push to do everything I could to stay in our private rented home.”

Gemma with her two boys.Gemma with her two boys.
Gemma with her two boys.

Gemma then took in a lodger with a child - meaning there were two mums and three kids in her home. And, on top of the natural sciences degree she was studying for, she signed up in February 2018 for a business course.

Gemma then took out a small startup loan and began the Spalding’s School of Sciences in August 2018 - tutoring in maths, physics and chemistry.At first she charged £10 an hour, but now bills £45 - and often works seven days a week, she said.

Single and on benefits, Gemma says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat. Single and on benefits, Gemma says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat.
Single and on benefits, Gemma says the “last straw” was when she was shown a mould-infested rental flat.

She said: “I’d always done well at school and I’m inquisitive and had aspirations. I’d never taught before but I just went for it. I thought, ‘If I can get them they results they need people will keep coming.’

“I had paid back my loan and was turning a profit within three months. That sense of independence is very empowering.” Gem met her now husband Josh Tunnicliffe, 33, a geophysicist, in June 2018.

Gemma has been able to afford her dream home after launching two businesses.Gemma has been able to afford her dream home after launching two businesses.
Gemma has been able to afford her dream home after launching two businesses.

They were engaged in December 2020 and married in June 2022. And they bought a four-bed detached family home in November 2022 - like Gemma had always dreamed of owning.

She also learned how to macramé by watching YouTube videos when son Chester said he wanted a dreamcatcher. She became hooked and began selling on Etsy.

Her items quickly became bestsellers so her second business, Piglet & Chestnut, started in summer 2021. Gemma said: “It was just something I was doing as a hobby because I was feeling low and it took off.”

She now employs four staff and is opening her own shop in Norwich this month. And Gemma added: “I’m extremely proud, but I’m not stopping here - this has spurred me on to more. I hope to have multiple shops.”

Related topics:BenefitsBusinessParenting