UK minimum wage: how to check you're being paid correct salary after April 2024 living wage rise - calculator
Many employees may be losing out on a pay increase, and are being urged to check their wages right away to find out if they are.
The minimum wage increased earlier this month to £11.44 per hour for over 21-year-olds, and the government is urging workers to confirm that they are receiving the correct compensation.
Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "The minimum wage and national living wage have made a major difference to the incomes of those on lower wages.”
"However, not all employers are following the rules and keeping up with rises. At the start of this month, the national living wage jumped almost 10% and expanded to include workers as young as 21, so it's worth using the tool to check you're being paid fairly.”
If you're not sure what your own pay is - or how much it should be - you can visit checkyourpay.campaign.gov.uk to access a simple government tool that can help you determine whether you're receiving the money you're entitled to.
What is the current minimum wage?
On 1 April 2024, the following rates came into effect: £11.44 for individuals 21-years-old and older, £8.60 for those 18 to 20-years-old, £6.40 for those 16 to 17-years-old, and £6.40 for the apprentice rate.
What should I do if I’m not being paid correctly?
"If you're not being paid enough, you can have an informal conversation with your employer to ask for a pay rise,” said Coles. “You can take a printout of the calculator to prove what you should be paid.
“If you don't have any luck, you can call the Acas helpline on 0300 123 1100. They'll check what you're entitled to, and run through your options with you."
