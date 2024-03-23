Unclaimed National Lottery prizes - millions of pounds await as deadline looms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Significant sums of money, capable of altering lives, remain unclaimed from the National Lottery, and time is of the essence for the rightful winners to step forward and collect their prizes.

Winners of the lottery have a six-month window to claim their winnings, yet not all have done so.

It's probable that numerous individuals are unaware of the million-pound ticket tucked away in their wallet, purse or online account, oblivious to their newfound fortune.

Below is the most recent information on unclaimed prizes, accurate as of the latest National Lottery update on 20 March.

EuroMillions - £1m

The UK Millionaire Maker prize was won on 3 November last year. The last day to collect it is 1 May this year, and the ticket was bought in Bolton.

Euromillions - £1m

There's another UK Millionaire Maker prize unclaimed from the same draw - with this ticket bought in Northumberland. Again, the deadline to claim the prize is 1 May 2024.

Euromillions - £1m

A third UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on 25 January, with the winning numbers 7, 20, 23, 36, and 44 matching five. The ticket was bought in Worthing District, and the deadline to collect the prize is 23 July.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on 5 February, with the winning numbers 3, 4, 8, 10, and 28 matching five. The ticket was bought in Manchester, and the deadline to collect the prize is 3 August.

Thunderball - £500,000

A Redditch ticketholder could claim half a million from a draw on 8 December last year - but they'll have to do so by 5 June. Their winning numbers were 2, 15, 31, 35, 37 and the Thunderball 6.