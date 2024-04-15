Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said that claims for weather-related damage to homes set a record of £573 million last year, more than a third (36%) more than the £421 million total of 2022.

Several named storms, such as Babet, Ciaran and Debi, contributed significantly to the increase, according to the association, whose records on weather-related domestic claims date back to 2017.

Homeowners’ storm damage claims, including those for high winds, totalled £133 million, with flooding adding £286 million. A further £153 million of weather claims came from burst pipes, most of which happened in the first three months of 2023 at the tail end of a cold winter.

The average weather-related payout for home insurance last year was approaching £5,000, at £4,916. This was a jump compared with 2022, when the figure was £3,077.

Weather damage was not just a problem for homeowners, with businesses incurring £443 million in weather claims in 2023. The average weather-related payout for businesses last year was £18,542, jumping from £12,612 in 2022.

The ABI said that property insurers had typically paid out around £13 million per day last year to help homeowners and businesses cope with events including flooding and theft. The industry paid out £4.86 billion to homeowners and businesses in 2023, the ABI said.

More than half of this figure – £2.55 billion – was for home insurance claims. The ABI said this total was up from £2.33 billion in 2022 and was driven by weather-related damage.

While the total number of claims remained fairly level, the average claim paid to businesses and homeowners rose to £6,235, an 11% increase compared with 2022.

Louise Clark, policy adviser at the ABI said: “Extreme weather events may not feel so rare as they used to as we grapple with a changing climate.

“Insurers continue to be there for affected homeowners, with payouts hitting record levels after a particularly difficult autumn and winter with seemingly countless storms, from Agnes onwards leading to significant flooding.

“While insurance will continue to protect homeowners and businesses, we can’t afford to lose momentum on our flood defence programme.”

The ABI said that, when adjusted for inflation, the average cost of a home insurance claim has risen by 16% since 2017, while average premiums have fallen by 13% over the same period, when looking at combined buildings and contents cover.

How can I make a weather-related insurance claim?

The steps to follow to make a claim on your insurance for weather-related damages will vary from provider to provider, and depend on the policy you are on, but we can offer a few standard tips.

First, carefully review your insurance policy to understand what weather-related events are covered and what conditions apply to your claim.

Take photos or videos of the damage caused by the weather-related event; this documentation will be crucial when submitting your claim.

Notify your insurance provider as soon as possible after the damage occurs. They will guide you through the claims process and provide you with the necessary forms to fill out.

Complete all the required claim forms accurately and provide as much detail as possible about the damage incurred.

Attach any supporting documents, such as photographs, videos, receipts for repairs or replacements, and any other relevant evidence that can substantiate your claim.

Send your completed claim forms and supporting documents to your insurance provider through the method they specify (online, email or through the post).

After submitting your claim, follow up with your insurance provider regularly to check on the status of your claim and provide any additional information they may require.

Your insurance provider will assess your claim to determine whether it meets the terms and conditions of your policy. If approved, they will provide you with the details of your payout.