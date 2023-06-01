With the cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, boosting your credit score could help ease your finances - especially if you’re trying to secure a good mortgage rate

With the worst cost of living crisis in recent memory raging in the UK, having easy access to money has arguably never been quite as important.

Record inflation and soaring interest rates have squeezed budgets up and down the country, making everything from the cost of food to servicing a mortgage considerably more expensive. In these challenging times, having a decent credit score can be vital.

Not only can it help secure a cheaper mortgage rate, it could also allow you to clear debts more easily. One recent development has come from credit score firm Experian, which has teamed up with Leeds Building Society to count regular payments, like a Netflix subscription, towards securing a mortgage.

But what is a credit score, why does it matter, and what do you need to do with your credit report? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a credit score?

A credit score is basically a way of quantifying how reliable you are with borrowing money and paying it back. It’s a three-digit number calculated via a points system that’s based around what appears in your credit report, otherwise known as a credit file. This report looks at how you’ve managed your debts and bills, and includes information like:

your registration on the electoral register

how much you owe lenders, e.g. mortgages or overdrafts

missed or late payments

any county court judgements (CCJs) you’ve had

whether your home has ever been repossessed

if you’ve ever been declared bankrupt.

Your credit report doesn’t include:

your income

how much money you’ve got, e.g. in savings

student loans

your criminal record

medical history

parking or driving fines

late or missed council tax payments

If your credit report shows you have always paid your debts on time, it will reflect well on your credit score. Likewise, if you’ve failed to pay back loans or bills, it will lower your rating.

The higher your credit score, the more likely you are to get loans (image: Adobe)

Your credit score may also be held back if you’ve never borrowed money before (for example, by using a credit card). This is because it makes it hard for lenders to assess how risky it is to lend money to you.

Why are credit scores important?

Credit scores are vital if you need to borrow money, for example in the form of a mortgage on a house.

All lenders will look at your score before deciding whether to agree to give you money. A poor credit score may mean you’re rejected for a loan, or that you have to pay a higher interest rate - meaning you’re paying back more on top of what you borrow. It could even see you struggle to rent a property or get a mobile phone deal.

And given potential employers can look at your credit score, it could even affect your chances of landing a job - especially if it’s at a finance-orientated business.

How do you check your credit score?

There are four principal credit reference agencies (CRAs) in the UK who securely hold your credit history data and compile credit reports on it. These are:

Experian

Equifax

TransUnion

ClearScore

They all score credit slightly differently, but you’ll tend to fall into the same category across all of them - so there’s no magic number for what a good score is, you just want to fall into the ‘excellent’ category if at all possible.

You can check your credit report for free across all of them (a legal requirement) - and checking it will not affect your credit score. Your score may only be affected if you’ve been the subject of a ‘hard credit check’ - i.e. an in-depth look at your credit history by a lender.

It’s worth checking your credit score at least once a year to ensure you’re not being defrauded (image: Adobe)

Taking a look at it is a good idea as not only will it give you an idea of how you can improve your credit rating, but it will also allow you to dispute any information you feel is inaccurate. Common errors often found on reports include:

not having the right surname on your report after getting married

having the wrong address

outstanding bills that have already been paid

If you see a loan or a credit card on your credit report that you don’t recognise, it could also be a sign that you’ve been a victim of a scam. Should you find something that isn’t quite right, you should contact the credit rater you got your report from to find out what next steps you should take.

How can you improve your credit score?

Fortunately, if you’ve got a bad or lower than expected credit score, there are quick ways of improving it.

Even if your credit score is generally ok, these quick wins could lower the interest rate you’re offered on a loan or boost your chances of getting a big mortgage. As recommended by Experian, here are some easy ways to improve your credit rating:

Register on the electoral roll at your current address - it makes it easier for companies to confirm your identity.

- it makes it easier for companies to confirm your identity. Build up credit history - you can do this by: opening a bank account (and keeping the overdraft well below the limit), getting a free or cheap-to-use credit card that you pay off on time every month (you can instruct your bank to set up a direct debit to help you do this), and taking out a small form of credit, e.g. a mobile phone contract.

- you can do this by: opening a bank account (and keeping the overdraft well below the limit), getting a free or cheap-to-use credit card that you pay off on time every month (you can instruct your bank to set up a direct debit to help you do this), and taking out a small form of credit, e.g. a mobile phone contract. Pay your bills on time and in full every month.

Keep your credit utilisation low - this is the percentage of your credit limit you use. So, if you have a limit of £2,000 and you’ve used up £1,000, your credit utilisation will be 50%. A lower percentage should help your score go up.

There are also several ways to maintain your credit score once you’ve improved it: