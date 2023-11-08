Tesco has issued Clubcard customers with a three-week warning to use up certain vouchers

UK Supermarket giant Tesco confirmed shoppers have just over three weeks to spend certain Clubcard vouchers. Many of the popular coupons will expire at the end of November, meaning customers will be unable to spend the vouchers after that date.

Millions of vouchers were issued to customers in November 2021, as part of the popular scheme. However, the coupons expire after two years so it's important customers make the most of their money amid a tough cost-of-living crisis.

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco.

With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of November, we’re reminding customers to spend them now – or even use them to get ahead with some early Christmas shopping.”

To redeem clubcard vouchers, customers have to scan QR codes on each voucher at the till to take advantage of the discounts. Meanwhile, online shoppers can see vouchers in the coupon and voucher section at the checkout.

Tesco first introduced the Clubcard scheme in 1995 and it has proved popular with customers ever since. Around 20 million customers benefited from using Clubcards in 2021.

Each point is worth one pence to spend at Tesco, meaning 500 points becomes a £5 Clubcard voucher. Tesco sends out vouchers automatically four times a year, provided customers have accumulated at least 150 points.