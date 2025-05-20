Universal credit and benefit recipients are being warned that the payment schedule for late May has been changed due to the late bank holiday.

Millions of people across the UK will receive their money on a different day than usual as the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) adjusts its payment schedule to fit around the final bank holiday of the month. The spring bank holiday is on Monday, May 26.

Due to restrictions in payment being made this day, the DWP has issued advice for anyone who was expecting to receive their payment on this date. For recipients who were due to be paid on Monday, May 26, you will now be paid three days earlier on Friday, May 23.

The government says on its website: “If your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday you’ll usually be paid on the working day before. This may be different for Child Benefit.”

If you are due to be paid one of these following benefit payments on Monday, May 26, you will now receive it on Friday, May 23:

Universal Credit

State pension

Pension credit

Child Benefit

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment (PIP)

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Employment support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

Benefits saw a 1.7% increase in April 2025 in a bid by the government to help with the cost of living crisis. However, recipients are being warned that they may not see this bump in their next payment.

The new increased rate will not be paid until an assessment period is carried out. The latest assessment period started from April 7 onwards. This means that some claimants may not see their increased rate until around June.

There were also a handful of other changes to the benefit system announces by the DWP. State pension increased by 4.1%, in line with triple lock rules, which means that pensioners now receive £230.25 weekly.

Universal Credit will be increased for single people aged 25 and over. This change will be introduced between 2026 and 2027, with the benefit increasing by over £7 per week. Alongside this, there will be further employment support and a new ‘right to try’ scheme that will allow claimants to take part in a trial period without risking losing their payments.

However, there have also been some tighter restrictions put on other categories. The eligibility criteria for PIP has been tightened, and health element in the universal credit scheme has been reduced for new claimants.