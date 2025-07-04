Smell Away’s new HEPA filter removes 99.97% of airborne particles | Smell Away

British households who battle seasonal allergies and persistent indoor odours now have a perfect solution to help them get through the summer season - thanks to this one UK-based innovator.

Smell Away® has announced the launch of it’s new duel-purpose HEPA air purifier .

This nifty tech not only neutralises orders, but also captures allergens.

It comes at a perfect time for allergy sufferers, with grass pollen season in full swing and urban air pollution worsening symptoms that call for effective indoor air management.

According the NHS, one in four people in the UK are affected by seasonal allergies - with grass pollen responsible for 95 per cent of hayfever cases.

This aggressive airborne allergen can be carried on clothing, through open windows, or via pet fur, with sufferers usually experiencing weeks of discomfort, sneezing, itchy eyes fatigue, and congestion.

Many resort to antihistamine and nasal sprays for relief but they do not prevent pollen exposure.

The Smell Away®HEPA filter provides a preventative option - by actively capturing the allergenic particles (down to three microns) before tree and grass pollen grains - which typically measure 15 and 20 microns - reach the sinuses and airways.

Gareth Williams, Owner of Smell Away Ltd, said: “Our customers have trusted Smell Away for years to remove unpleasant odours.

“But with allergies becoming more common and more disruptive, we knew we had the opportunity to do even more.

“The HEPA filter is a natural extension of our mission – to help people breathe easier and live more comfortably at home.”

What sets the new air purifier apart is its dual-functionality.

Many on the market either allergen capture OR remove odours, but Smell Away’s latest product does both simultaneously for “completely domestic air assurance.”

This is thanks to its dual action filter which includes a layer of an ultra-porous material that absorbs the molecules responsible for common odours, called RC412 Australian activated carbon.

This carbon layer is partnered with a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which can trap micro-particles such as pollen, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, and airborne bacteria.

And addresses the two most common air quality concerns for modern households: allergens and odours.

“We were careful not to change the characteristics people already love about Smell Away,” Gareth Williams added.

“Instead, we’ve added another layer of value for those who need it – particularly people who suffer from hay fever or who live with pets and want a cleaner, healthier indoor environment.”

The air purifier is pet-friendly and is aimed at homes where managing smells and maintaining clean air is a daily challenge, especially for families with children, elderly residents, or frequent guests.

It needs no special installation, no subscriptions, and requires very little maintenance, with each unit usually lasting between one and two years.

Operation is whisper-quiet and energy-efficient, making it ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, nurseries, and even home offices.

Unlike bulkier purifiers, the Smell Away® filter is compact and discreet, blending easily into home spaces without demanding floor space.

It’s a practical option for renters, families, and anyone in shared accommodation.

Smell Away® HEPA air purifier already has a strong reputation for odour removal, with thousands of verified reviews praising its performance against pet, smoke, food, and musty smells.

The company emphasises that the new HEPA version maintains the same high standard of odour control.

Available now across the UK and Ireland - with free delivery including the Isle of Man, Jersey, and Guernsey -Smell Away® also offers weekend delivery for a small extra charge.

The HEPA filter is available immediately and ready to bring cleaner air and fresher spaces to homes nationwide.