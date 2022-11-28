This week the Football Talk podcast looks ahead to the England and Wales match in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. England currently lead the group with four points, followed by Iran on three points. Elsewhere in Group B, Wales are sitting in fourth place with one point, behind the USA on two points. England take on Wales on Wednesday, while the USA square off against Iran. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for all the latest World Cup news and analysis.