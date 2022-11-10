Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who surprises?
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 gets underway on November 20 with all countries starting to announce their squads.
With excitement building, we’ve produced a Football Talk World Cup Special, with the panel looking at who wins, who surprises and who shines at the tournament.
Join Jason Jones, Martyn Simpson and LondonWorld football writer Rahman Osman for this 20 minute feature episode.
