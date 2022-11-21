For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Rahman Osman | an hour ago

Video: Rahman Osman meets England fans in Qatar ahead of the World Cup opener against Iran

NationalWorld journalist Rahman Osman is on the ground for us in Qatar reporting at the 2022 World Cup. In this clip, he meets some England fans ahead of the team’s opening match with Iran later today (Monday, November 21) and they discuss their expected results, the hot weather and how it has been for them in Qatar so far. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for all the latest news and analysis from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Up Next

14:06

Watch: Battle of the Joes - take our big FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quiz

03:05

Video: your ultimate guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory looks ahead to following England in Qatar

03:05

Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

News

02:27

Video: Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal

03:05

Watch: ‘The most vulnerable now have to choose between eating and heating’

15:41

Watch: the key things announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement 2022

08:55

PMQs highlights: Angela Raynor takes on Dominic Raab ahead of Autumn Statement 2022

More News

03:05

Video: nurses strike - do you support planned action and do staff deserve a pay rise?

21:00

Watch: Scottish political expert talks Indyref2

00:15

Watch: walker captures moment he spotted a ghostly ‘Brocken spectre’ hiking alongside him in Lake District

03:05

Watch: ‘Don’t give up your pets as bills rise’ - urgent plea from animal charity

National World Explainers

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

08:22

Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained

03:05

Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained

More National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: how much will a pint cost at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

02:48

US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

Football and Sport

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

02:29

Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

03:48

Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed

More Football and Sport

03:33

Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals

14:16

Watch: Should fans boycott Qatar 2022? | Women’s Super League Show

04:33

Watch: ‘So far off it’ - worrying verdict on Tottenham star’s form as key signing identified

02:46

Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed

TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

More TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

More Podcasts

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast