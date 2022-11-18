Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Coming up on Monday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily live show
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is finally upon us, in what will be the first time the tournament has ever taken place during winter.
And you can keep in touch with all the action right here on NationalWorld TV. Join Daniel Wales and Charles Hague Jones, plus special guests, each weekday at 11am as they debate the biggest talking points and discuss everything going on with life in Qatar.
On Monday, the pair will be joined by Sheffield Star and England football fantatic Joe Crann to look ahead to the England v Iran game. We’ll be live just before 11am.
Up Next
15:41
Watch: the key things announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement 2022
08:55
PMQs highlights: Angela Raynor takes on Dominic Raab ahead of Autumn Statement 2022
03:05
Video: nurses strike - do you support planned action and do staff deserve a pay rise?
21:00
Watch: Scottish political expert talks Indyref2
00:15
Watch: walker captures moment he spotted a ghostly ‘Brocken spectre’ hiking alongside him in Lake District
03:05
Watch: ‘Don’t give up your pets as bills rise’ - urgent plea from animal charity
04:10
Video: Transgender police officer says battling trolls was like ‘swimming through a sea of hate’
03:05
Watch: Liverpool ONE is predicted to buck retail trends this Christmas despite cost of living crisis
03:05
Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained
01:00
Watch: how much will a pint cost at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
01:50
What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
02:29
Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
03:48
Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed
03:33
Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals
14:16
Watch: Should fans boycott Qatar 2022? | Women’s Super League Show
04:33
Watch: ‘So far off it’ - worrying verdict on Tottenham star’s form as key signing identified
02:46
Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed
03:05
Watch: Behind the scenes footage as Wor Flags prepare stunning Newcastle United display
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14