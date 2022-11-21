England thrashed Iran 6-2 in Qatar to begin their 2022 World Cup campaign with a bang.

The Three Lions pulled away in the first half with goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Saka was the star of the show as the Arsenal starlet produced a fine display on the right edge of the attack. He added his second after the break as Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also scored.

Iran pulled a goal back in the second half thanks to Mehdi Taremi’s effort and he grabbed a brace by converting a late penalty.

NationalWorld are in Qatar thanks to Rahman Osman’s presence and the football writer delivers his on-the-whistle verdict to that opening win.