England beat Wales 3-0 in their final group game to progress through the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Three Lions now face Senegal on Sunday evening in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Football Talk returns for a special show to reflect on the group stages, the tournament as a whole so far and get the perspective of what happens next for Wales from Sunderland Echo football writer James Copley.