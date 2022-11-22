Former Uruguay and Manchester United striker Diego Forlan spoke to NationalWorld's Rahman Osman after England's 6-2 win over Iran. Forlan, who has played in previous World Cups, said it was a "great game" and that the result was "very good." The 43 year-old played for Manchester United between 2002 and 2004. He's also played for Inter Milan, Villareal and Atletico Madrid, before becoming a manager several years ago. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos likes, as well as all the latest World Cup news and analysis.