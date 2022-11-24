For the curious.
Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

NationalWorld Team | 41 minutes ago

Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed

England are currently preparing for their second World Cup group match against USA on Friday night, kick off 7pm UK time.

The nation will be gripped as fans hope for another victory that would all but ensure progress into the knockout phases.

Our reporter Norman Bartlam is on holiday in Qatar for the entire World Cup. He provides an update on conditions for fans, the issues they’ve faced, and also asks them for predictions on the next England game against the USA.

