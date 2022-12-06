England beat Senegal 3-0 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and are now on their way to meet France in the quarter-finals.Gareth Southgate is aiming to become the first ever England manager to reach two consecutive World Cup semi-finals. The Three Lions have been the highest scoring team at the World Cup so far with an impressive 12 goals across their opening four games - equalling the all time record previously set by Southgateâ€™s men four years ago.