For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Video: England v France - Kyle Walker talks about playing against Mbappe

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker says the game against France is the ultimate chance to quell doubts and stamp their authority as true contenders to win the World Cup. The Three Lions face their biggest challenge yet since that defeat to Italy at the Euros final at Wembley and it will take both confidence and momentum to get past the world champions on Saturday. Les Blues are favourites, but England will remain upbeat having thrashed Iran, drawn the USA and sent Wales home with relative ease.

Up Next

03:05

Video: Is the Messi and Ronaldo generation over?

12:28

Video: Why does referring to the ‘men’s World Cup’ matter? | Women’s Super League Show

29:02

Video: When will the world see African teams in a World Cup Final? | Football Talk

13:23

Video: How England can beat France in World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals | Football Talk

News

08:36

Watch: Charity worker speaks on housing challenges faced by domestic abuse survivors

01:31

Watch: Rishi Sunak gives update on Strep A infections and NHS stock of antibiotics at PMQs

01:39

Video: Thief fails to steal £1,600 worth of phones - because the door was locked

01:17

Video: Cow herd helps police catch suspect in Devon

More News

01:07

Video: Teens jailed after trying to steal judge’s motorbike

03:05

Video: RMT Rail Strikes over Christmas and their effect on people in Manchester

02:19

Video: Prince Harry in profile - from royalty to the US

01:15

Video: Thieves drive off with five luxury cars worth over £700,000

National World Explainers

03:05

Video: Housing market outlook 2023 - Will house prices go up or down? Is now a good time to buy?

06:00

‘Cooking and living on benefits’: Savvy mum’s YouTube channel teaches how to eat well on a budget

01:55

Video: Is it Strep A or a cold? Key symptoms to look out for explained

01:00

Video: Should we abolish the House of Lords?

More National World Explainers

08:25

Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered

03:05

Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?

03:05

Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?

01:00

Video: Online Safety Bill - what’s changing? All you need to know

Football and Sport

16:39

Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

03:32

Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales

More Football and Sport

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

TV and Culture

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

More Podcasts

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast