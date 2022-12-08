Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker says the game against France is the ultimate chance to quell doubts and stamp their authority as true contenders to win the World Cup. The Three Lions face their biggest challenge yet since that defeat to Italy at the Euros final at Wembley and it will take both confidence and momentum to get past the world champions on Saturday. Les Blues are favourites, but England will remain upbeat having thrashed Iran, drawn the USA and sent Wales home with relative ease.