For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

VIDEO: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory looks ahead to following England in Qatar

Paul Gregory, also known as Tango Man, spoke to us about the challenges England fans may face in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup. The Sheffield Wednesday fan has followed his local side and the English national team almost everywhere. He is mostly known as ‘Tango Man’ and became famous for regularly posing topless among supporters at matches home and away. Gregory is travelling to Qatar to support England and he will be turning 66.-years of age during the month-long tournament.

Up Next

03:05

Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England

20:16

Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

News

04:10

Video: Transgender cops says battling trolls after coming out was like “swimming through a sea of hate”

03:05

Watch: Liverpool ONE is predicted to buck retail trends this Christmas despite cost of living crisis

01:10

Adorable moment a dog has its first ever interaction with a friendly whale

00:46

Driver cheats death after last-minute turn on motorway

More News

18:26

Which UK city has the most iconic place? | Bragging Rights

01:00

What is fracking and why is it so controversial explained

03:05

Consumer champion Dom Littlewood with advice on saving hundreds on your energy bill

01:53

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 44 days

National World Explainers

03:05

WATCH: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

02:48

US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?

More National World Explainers

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

03:05

Black Friday: Ultimate guide to getting a good deal

01:00

Global warming: why the global temperature should be 1.5 degrees Celsius

Football and Sport

02:51

Video: ‘Different now’ - verdict on Aston Villa’s season so far as two players praised

00:30

Watch: ‘I’ve been betrayed’ - Cristiano Ronaldo slates Man Utd bosses in Piers Morgan interview

06:52

‘Not thinking about fans’, ‘a resistance to change’ - EFL TV deal that could end Saturday 3pm blackout debated

04:20

Watch: the one ‘real Spurs type player’ Tottenham should sign in January transfer window

More Football and Sport

02:50

Video: ‘Imagine that’ - Newcastle United v Chelsea prediction as statement sums up rapid rise

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

23:52

Liverpool sale, Antonio Conte debate and Premier League preview | Football Talk

06:18

‘Surprise to many’ - writer’s verdict as FSG put Liverpool up for sale

TV and Culture

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

More TV and Culture

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

Podcasts

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

More Podcasts

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast