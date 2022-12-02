Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far

Paul Gregory, also known as Tango Man, spoke to us about how his expeirence so far in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Sheffield Wednesday fan has followed his local side and the English national team almost everywhere. He is mostly known as ‘Tango Man’ and became famous for regularly posing topless among supporters at matches home and away. Gregory is travelling to Qatar to support England and he will be turning 66.-years of age during the month-long tournament.