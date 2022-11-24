England are currently preparing for their second World Cup group match against USA on Friday night, kick off 7pm UK time.

The big question mark surrounds the fitness of striker and captain Harry Kane, who limped off with an ankle knock in Monday’s 6-2 victory over Iran. Jordan Pickford yesterday insisted the Tottenham star is ‘fine’ after the injury.

Our reporter Rahman Osman is out in Qatar and brings you this whistle-stop tour around the England media centre, meeting colleagues along the way.