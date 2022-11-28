For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Rahman Osman | 3 hours ago

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

Despite their lacklustre draw with the USA, England are still highly likely to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat by four goals or more against Wales.

The tournament has thrown up some superb matches so far, including plenty of shocks and a couple of high-scoring games. But there’s also been controversies on and off the pitch.

Our reporter Rahman Osman is covering the tournament for NationalWorld from Qatar. He shares his insights so far.

Up Next

16:52

Watch: England and Wales face crucial decisions before next World Cup games | Football Talk

00:00

Live each weekday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily show

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

03:05

Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed

News

03:05

Video: I’m A Celebrity 2022 - Does Matt Hancock still have a career in politics?

01:59

Video: Three people have been arrested after the discovery of two dead babies

00:18

Video: Riots takeover parts of Amsterdam after Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium

00:48

Video: Thug driver is rammed by a police car while fleeing on foot after high-speed chase

More News

03:05

Video: Ultimate Christmas shopping guide - 8 top tips from a retail expert to bag a festive bargain

03:05

Tips on how to keep yourself and others safe on a night out

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

05:48

Women’s Aid on what the PM must do to tackle domestic abuse

National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

01:00

Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

More National World Explainers

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

08:22

Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained

Football and Sport

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

More Football and Sport

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

02:29

Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

03:48

Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed

03:33

Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals

TV and Culture

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

More Podcasts

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast