Despite their lacklustre draw with the USA, England are still highly likely to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat by four goals or more against Wales.

The tournament has thrown up some superb matches so far, including plenty of shocks and a couple of high-scoring games. But there’s also been controversies on and off the pitch.

Our reporter Rahman Osman is covering the tournament for NationalWorld from Qatar. He shares his insights so far.