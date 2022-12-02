Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal

Senegal are the reigning African champions and are expected to be England’s biggest test in the tournament so far. The West African side have a number of talented players at their disposal including Chelsea duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, while in attack they also have talented Watford striker Ismaila Sarr. Southgate made four changes to his team for the game against Wales and was rewarded with goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden last time out. It not only helped England to run out comfortable winners but also gave a number of squad members valuable game time.