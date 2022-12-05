Video: When will the world see African teams in a World Cup Final? | Football Talk

The Football Talk Podcast discusses when we will see African sides in a World Cup final. Following England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal, Morocco is the last remaining African nation in the tournament. The Moroccans take on 2010 World Cup winners Spain on Tuesday night in a match that will see the victor makes it to the quarter-finals. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos like this as well as all the latest news and analysis of the day’s top stories.