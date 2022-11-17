Video: your ultimate guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is now just days away with the tournament being held in winter for the very first time.

There are 32 countries competing in the group stages of the World Cup with the games being played at eight stadiums.

Are you planning on going to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, or know someone who is? We speak with a football journalist and author about what to expect from the event in our all-you-need-to-know guide.