Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Watch: Battle of the Joes - take our big FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quiz
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 gets under way on Sunday in the first ever tournament held in winter.
Join host Mark Wilson for our big World Cup quiz as Joe Donnohue and Joe Crann - two of our regional football writers - go head-to-head to test their knowledge.
They tackle ten World Cup questions, but there can only be one winner. Will it be 'Joe One' or 'Joe Two'?
Take the test at home and see how many you can get right.
Up Next
