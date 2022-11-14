Showing Now | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Four years have passed which means the next iteration of the world’s biggest international football competition is just around the corner. The World Cup in 2022 will see 32 teams compete to etch their name on the famous trophy, one of them being England.
It will be hosted in Qatar, which will see the arrival of thousands of England fans amarks the first time that the tournament is held in a middle-eastern country. The World Cup will commence on November 20 when the first game between the hosts and Ecuador will kick off.
But who will win it? The fans have had their say...
Up Next
11:36
Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England
20:16
Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
06:07
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?
01:10
Adorable moment a dog has its first ever interaction with a friendly whale
00:46
Driver cheats death after last-minute turn on motorway
18:26
Which UK city has the most iconic place? | Bragging Rights
01:00
What is fracking and why is it so controversial explained
03:05
Consumer champion Dom Littlewood with advice on saving hundreds on your energy bill
01:53
Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 44 days
04:12
Liz Truss resigns: a timeline of the latest Prime Minister to leave No 10
03:05
‘We’re a laughing stock’ - public reaction as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns
01:50
What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
02:48
US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?
01:00
What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to
00:30
Watch: ‘I’ve been betrayed’ - Cristiano Ronaldo slates Man Utd bosses in Piers Morgan interview
06:52
‘Not thinking about fans’, ‘a resistance to change’ - EFL TV deal that could end Saturday 3pm blackout debated
04:20
Watch: the one ‘real Spurs type player’ Tottenham should sign in January transfer window
02:50
Video: ‘Imagine that’ - Newcastle United v Chelsea prediction as statement sums up rapid rise
13:21
Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show
23:52
Liverpool sale, Antonio Conte debate and Premier League preview | Football Talk
06:18
‘Surprise to many’ - writer’s verdict as FSG put Liverpool up for sale
02:34
‘The perfect moment’ - key date for Pep Guardiola as Man City aim to secure his future
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14