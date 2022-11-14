Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Four years have passed which means the next iteration of the world’s biggest international football competition is just around the corner. The World Cup in 2022 will see 32 teams compete to etch their name on the famous trophy, one of them being England.

It will be hosted in Qatar, which will see the arrival of thousands of England fans amarks the first time that the tournament is held in a middle-eastern country. The World Cup will commence on November 20 when the first game between the hosts and Ecuador will kick off.

But who will win it? The fans have had their say...