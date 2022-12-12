England were knocked out of the Qatar World Cup following their 2-1 quarter final defeat to France at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Aurelien Tchouameni opened up the scoring within the first 20 minutes but Harry Kane brought England level early in the second half from the spot - then suffered a heartbreaking second penalty miss late on to level after Olivier Giroud had put France in front.

The Football Talk panel discuss England’s exit, what happens next and whether Gareth Southgate will remain as manager.