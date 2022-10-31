Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion in tricky conditions at the Seagulls’ home, the Broadfield Stadium. After thunder, lightning, and persistent rainfall, the referee passed the pitch inspection but there was still a lot of water on the pitch.

The ball slowed down, sometimes stopping mid-pass - it was the kind of game that you won’t see in the top level of the men’s game in 2022. How important is it that teams compete in perfect conditions in the WSL?