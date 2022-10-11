Showing Now | Football and Sport
Arsenal title hopes rated: can the Gunners win the Premier League? | Football Talk
Arsenal continued their superb start to the Premier League season with victory over Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday.
But can they maintain this form and mount a serious challenge for the title? Jason Jones, Martyn Simpson and Lewis Anderson discuss in the latest episode of Football Talk.
