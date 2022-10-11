For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | Football and Sport

Lewis Anderson | 3 hours ago

Arsenal title hopes rated: can the Gunners win the Premier League? | Football Talk

Arsenal continued their superb start to the Premier League season with victory over Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday.

But can they maintain this form and mount a serious challenge for the title? Jason Jones, Martyn Simpson and Lewis Anderson discuss in the latest episode of Football Talk.

Up Next

11:56

Who scored the best World Cup goal ever? | Box to Box football fan show

01:57

West Brom sack Steve Bruce: what’s next for the Baggies?

05:22

Will Arsenal escape Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League? | Women’s Super League Show

06:13

How will England fare without captain Leah Williamson? | Women’s Super League podcast

News

03:05

Cannabis classification UK: should it be made a Class A drug?

01:05

Larry the No10 Downing Street cat takes on a fox

14:08

Black History Month: Abi Adamson on the importance of capitalising the “B” in Black

00:26

War in Ukraine: Explosions hit Kyiv and other cities

More News

03:05

Cheap holidays 2023: How to spend less money when going away

00:08

Driver sinks car into concrete after ignoring road closure signs

03:40

Touring Turkey’s dangerous roads with the Mazda CX-60

00:31

Shocking moment a danger driver sipped from gin glass before seriously injuring girlfriend in smash

National World Explainers

04:23

Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?

02:24

World Mental Health Day 2022: Don’t ignore fatigue

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

03:05

Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay

More National World Explainers

03:05

Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods

02:30

University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe

02:05

Energy bills: Four tips to save money on your bills

02:50

Energy bills: All you need to know about how much you will pay for your home in October

TV and Culture

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

More TV and Culture

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

03:23

Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box

16:14

Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony