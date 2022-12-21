Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star

England and Arsenal football star Beth Mead is the odds on favourite to pick up the Sports Personality of the Year award this year. Doing so would make her the sixth footballer and first female footballer to win the prize since it was first awarded in 1954 - following in the footsteps of Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs while also blazing her own trail. The 27-year-old won the Golden Boot and was player of the tournament as England claimed a historic triumph at Euro 2022.