For Beth Mead to have been struck down with an ACL rupture while she's in the form of her life is a devastating blow. Now, Arsenal will have to regroup to sustain a strong start to the WSL title race, while Sarina Wiegman will need to revisit her front three ahead of England's World Cup campaign next summer.

The start of England's World Cup campaign was steeped in controversy, as FIFA told teams that players wearing the OneLove armband could face sporting sanctions. It was a huge blow for inclusivity in football as Harry Kane stepped out to face Iran without it - but would Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson have done the same?