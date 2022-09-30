Showing Now | Football and Sport
England Women football: who has Sarina Wiegman chosen for squad? | Women’s Super League Show special
This week Sarina Wiegman revealed her 24-player squad to face the United States and the Czech Republic in October.
With the 2023 World Cup fast approaching, the Dutch coach is experimenting to discover which players she wants with her on the plane to Australasia.
There are two first call-ups, returning players, and three Euro 2022 winners dropped - who are the winners and losers from the latest announcement?
