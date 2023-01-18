Showing Now | Football and Sport
Football Talk: Chelsea’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and looking ahead to this week’s Premier League action
Jason Jones, Mark Carruthers and Martyn Simpson discuss the biggest talking points and action in this week's bumper episode of Football Talk. Mykhailo Mudryk has said he feels Chelsea is a ‘very attractive project’ after the Blues beat competition from Arsenal to land his signature. The attacker has made the move to Stamford Bridge for an initial fee of €70m with a further €30m in add-ons.
