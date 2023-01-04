Showing Now | Football and Sport
Football Talk: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup action previewed
The Football Talk panel return for the first show of 2023 to look at the hottest topics. The future of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool is debated plus we look at who needs the most re-enforcements this January transfer window. Plus, we look ahead to the FA Cup third round weekend - one of the most anticipated on the football calendar. Stay tuned to NationalWorld for more podcasts like this as well as all the latest news and analysis of the day’s top stories.
