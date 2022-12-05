Showing Now | Football and Sport
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
Women's football went mainstream in a big way this week as former England and WSL star Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle at the conclusion of ITV's I'm a Celeb. The win is just the latest in a long series of achievements by Scott which have helped to raise the profile of the women's game since her career began nearly twenty years ago. Women's football looked very different when Scott was just starting out - how important are characters like Jill and fans' increasing access to players?
