How will England fare without captain Leah Williamson? | Women’s Super League podcast
England captain Leah Williamson will not feature in the Lionesses’ October friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic, the FA have announced.
With details of the centre-back’s injury yet to be confirmed, Williamson was spotted at training camp wearing a protective boot and using crutches to walk.
As the Lionesses prepare to face tough opponents, how will they get on without the player who led them to Euro 2022 glory this summer?
