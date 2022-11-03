Showing Now | Football and Sport
Jurgen Klopp: is he under pressure as Liverpool boss? | Football Talk
Would Jurgen Klopp have already been sacked if not for the goodwill he's built up with Liverpool and the club's fans?
Up Next
04:42
The big problem Spurs need to fix for Liverpool test after Champions League ecstasy
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
09:30
Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show
11:03
What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show
05:48
Women’s Aid on what the PM must do to tackle domestic abuse
03:05
Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills
00:13
Raw sewage nightmare on Cornwall beach after huge brown sludge pumped into idyllic tourist destination
01:30
Manston UK migrant centre: first hand account of conditions at the site
11:02
COP27: The importance of climate change summit explained
03:05
Bonfire Night: tips on how to keep your pets safe and calm when fireworks go off
01:00
Clocks go back: the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time explained
17:59
Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country
11:06
‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained
02:08
Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?
02:24
Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods
02:49
Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
41:02
Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room
14:56
What type of Prime Minister will Rishi Sunak be? | Uncovered Special
04:33
Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?
01:49
‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking
10:17
FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?
06:07
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?
12:35
Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
11:36
Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England
12:10