For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

James Copley | an hour ago

Watch: Kick & Chase Rugby Show - Six Nations preview including England v Scotland

Martyn Simpson and James Copley look ahead to the Six Nations opening fixtures where England take on Scotland in the first of weekly shows throughout the tournament. The 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship is fast approaching and the tournament will see Europe’s elite sides face off one more time before the World Cup. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

19:10

Watch: Football Talk - Transfer Window Fallout; Fernandez to Chelsea and Gordon to Newcastle; our best and worst picks

23:05

WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend

14:02

Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered

03:29

Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview

News

09:12

Watch: UK Crime Caught on Camera - Motorcycle MC jailed, MOD helicopter v flytipper, NCA officers bust gang

33:57

Watch: Screen Babble: The Last of Us, Happy Valley, Maternal, Nolly and Physical 100

03:05

Watch: Teacher strikes in Manchester: At the picket lines talking to teachers

03:50

Watch: Inside one of ‘Britain’s most neglected streets’

More News

03:57

Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction

01:00

Watch: International Monetary Fund says UK is the only major economy that will shrink in 2023

03:05

Watch: Teacher strikes - Do you support strike action as children lose more learning time?

01:10

Watch: XR protesters forcibly removed from the House of Lords as they disrupt the vote on the Public Order Bill

National World Explainers

02:18

Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

More National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?

03:05

Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector

03:05

Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips

02:35

Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained

TV and Culture

03:05

Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1

03:38

On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard

04:21

Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery

More TV and Culture

07:28

Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera

15:41

Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role

03:05

Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?

03:05

Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?

Podcasts

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

More Podcasts

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama